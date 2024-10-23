Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KURA opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $196,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 265,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 251.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

