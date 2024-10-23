Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.57 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.63). 116,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 114,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.64).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Knights Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Knights Group Company Profile
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
