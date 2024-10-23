Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.2 %

KNX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 1,745,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,982. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.10%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,294,210.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

