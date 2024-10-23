Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

