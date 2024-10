KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Acquires A$95,000.00 in Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($63,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

