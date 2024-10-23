Kaixin Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 25th (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 25th. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 24th.
Kaixin Price Performance
KXIN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 15,586,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $3.55.
About Kaixin
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kaixin
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.