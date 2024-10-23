Kaixin Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 25th (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 25th. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 24th.

Kaixin Price Performance

KXIN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 15,586,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

About Kaixin

Featured Articles

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

