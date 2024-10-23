JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Cut by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 316.5% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 493,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

