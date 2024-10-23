JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Cut by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 316.5% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 493,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.