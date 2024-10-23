JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price to $93.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

LOGI stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 956,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $4,316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 34,129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 301.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

