JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $38.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NI. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

NI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 855,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,701. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,342,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,977 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $34,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 991,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 118.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 876,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

