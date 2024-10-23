John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. unveiled its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company, listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol JMSB, issued a press release on October 23, 2024, detailing its performance over the period.

In the report, John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. highlighted key insights into its operational and financial standing for the specified quarter. The firm’s press release, dated October 23, 2024, is available for review as Exhibit 99.1 attached to the current Form 8-K filing.

Moreover, along with the press release, a Cover Page Interactive Data File, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document, has been included as Exhibit 104.

Kent D. Carstater, the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of JOHN MARSHALL BANCORP, INC., signed off the report on behalf of the company on October 23, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full details and the press release by referring to the official documentation filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

