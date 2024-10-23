John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.350 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE JBT opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

