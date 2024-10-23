Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.64. 3,721,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,057,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,771.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

