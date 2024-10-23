JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.7 %
JAKK stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
