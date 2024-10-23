JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, analysts expect JAKKS Pacific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAKK stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

