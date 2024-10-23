Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $280,559.34 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $280,559.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.02. 1,546,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

