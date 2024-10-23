Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45.
