iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. 492,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,920. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

