iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

