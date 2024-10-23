iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $332.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.60.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

