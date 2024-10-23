iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.46. 170,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,689. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.