iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

