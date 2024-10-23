iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 677,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 433,523 shares.The stock last traded at $133.88 and had previously closed at $134.78.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

