iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 388.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,874,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 496.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.52. 1,901,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,148. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

