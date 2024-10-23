iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

