iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock on October 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on 9/6/2024.

IVV stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,857. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.35 and a 200 day moving average of $546.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

