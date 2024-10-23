iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.04 and last traded at $64.04, with a volume of 1283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

