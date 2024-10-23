iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Position Cut by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8,858.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,309,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FXI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. 14,891,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,717,156. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.