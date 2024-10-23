iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,437. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

