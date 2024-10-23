iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,473,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,012,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345,625. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

