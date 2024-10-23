Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.13. The stock had a trading volume of 947,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

