IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $279.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the medical research company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

IQVIA stock opened at $228.30 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

