Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 65,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,339% compared to the average daily volume of 4,527 put options.

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,362,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,442. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 0.04. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 273,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 990,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

