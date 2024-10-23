Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 23rd (BOKF, CADE, CCK, ENPH, FI, GE, GM, IVZ, JAZZ, LMT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 23rd:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $179.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $665.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $282.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

