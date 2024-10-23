Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 23rd (BOKF, CADE, CCK, ENPH, FI, GE, GM, IVZ, JAZZ, LMT)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 23rd:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $113.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $224.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $179.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $665.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $282.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $115.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $165.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

