Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Guidance Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $50.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 152,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

