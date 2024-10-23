Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) is Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $71,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

