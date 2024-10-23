Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,296.5% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 312,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 222,908 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 420,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 28,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,338. The company has a market cap of $471.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

