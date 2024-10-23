Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

