Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.32. 61,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 50,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

