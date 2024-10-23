Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.16 and last traded at $120.05, with a volume of 10660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.29.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPA. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

