Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 349.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 42,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,931.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $514.10 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.88 and a 200-day moving average of $440.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.