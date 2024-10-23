Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 3,152,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,719,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,843.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,843.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,770,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,661,329. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

