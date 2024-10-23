International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.71.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

