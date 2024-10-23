Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,353.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,353.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,980.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $342,409 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth $45,000. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,054.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

