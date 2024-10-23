Insider Selling: Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Sells 239,013 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 239,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$271,877.29.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0547619 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

