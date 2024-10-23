Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $252,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,148.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $300,163.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,761. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

