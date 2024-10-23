Insider Buying: Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Purchases 503,960 Shares of Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ruane purchased 503,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,229.68 ($19,486.45).
Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 14th, Michael Ruane purchased 230,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,260.00 ($9,506.67).
- On Friday, October 4th, Michael Ruane purchased 125,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,250.00 ($4,833.33).
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Ruane purchased 98,200 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,633.40 ($2,422.27).
- On Monday, September 9th, Michael Ruane purchased 50,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,950.00 ($1,300.00).
- On Monday, August 19th, Michael Ruane purchased 40,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,600.00 ($1,066.67).
- On Monday, August 5th, Michael Ruane purchased 205,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,405.00 ($5,603.33).
Reward Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.08.
About Reward Minerals
Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kumpupintil Lake potash project located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.
