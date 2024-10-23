Insider Buying: RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) insider Balazs Wellisch purchased 35,000 shares of RDE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,040,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,314.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Balazs Wellisch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RDE alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Balazs Wellisch acquired 1,000 shares of RDE stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950.00.

RDE Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 12,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421. RDE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RDE Company Profile

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RDE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.