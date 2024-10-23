Insider Buying: Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Purchases 1,634 Shares of Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) insider Warrick Ranson acquired 1,634 shares of Korvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.95 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of A$16,258.30 ($10,838.87).

Warrick Ranson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Warrick Ranson bought 866 shares of Korvest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,573.40 ($5,715.60).

Korvest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Korvest Increases Dividend

About Korvest

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Korvest’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. Korvest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

