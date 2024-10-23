Insider Buying: Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Purchases 1,634 Shares of Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) insider Warrick Ranson acquired 1,634 shares of Korvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.95 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of A$16,258.30 ($10,838.87).
Warrick Ranson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Warrick Ranson bought 866 shares of Korvest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.90 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,573.40 ($5,715.60).
Korvest Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Korvest Increases Dividend
About Korvest
Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.
