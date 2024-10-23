Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

