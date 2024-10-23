ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 294,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 768,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,043,000 after purchasing an additional 392,805 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after buying an additional 14,635,766 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ICL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

