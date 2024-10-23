Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.13. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 61,120 shares trading hands.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 15.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $531.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.50) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 28,220 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,715. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,455 shares of company stock valued at $948,098. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

